When you’re playing Dominic Thiem at the French Open, you need all the help you can get.

Sadly, for Casper Ruud anyway, the umpire did not get the memo for their third-round match at Roland Garros.

Ruud was convinced that a shot from Thiem had strayed over the baseline during an important rally at the start of the second set and ushered the umpire onto court for confirmation.

However, after studying the red clay, the umpire insisted that Thiem’s shot had landed on the line, prompting a tetchy exchange.

“This is the mark,” pleaded Ruud. “The mark is there, what?!”

You think the one I’m showing you is not the mark? I’ve been playing tennis for 15 years, you think I don’t know a mark?

It proved a major moment as Ruud went on to drop serve and soon fell to a three-set defeat against the two-time finalist.

The French Open is the only one of tennis’ four Grand Slams that does not use Hawk-Eye technology, with umpires and line judges instead relying on ball marks left on the clay.

The furore comes after Denis Shapovalov urged the tournament to install Hawk-Eye after a poor call cost him two match points in his French Open second round match, which he went onto lose.

The Canadian was leading 5-4 in the fifth set against Roberto Carballes Baena, and serving at 30-15, when a ball that appeared to bounce out was called in by the umpire.

A screenshot quickly circulated on social media of the mistake, which the 21-year-old then tweeted after his 7-5 6-7(5) 6-3 3-6 8-6 defeat.

"When will we have Hawk-Eye on clay?" he wrote on Twitter.

So why doesn't the French Open have Hawk-Eye?

At the French Open, umpires must spot where the ball lands, keep their eye on that position as they climb down from their chair, and not be distracted by any other marks nearby.

But in the cases of Ruud and Shapovalov, it appeared the umpires had spotted a different mark to the ones identified by the players.

So surely the solution is Hawk-Eye, a technology that is quick and effective at the Australian Open, Wimbledon and US Open?

Except it’s not that simple. While Hawk-Eye will give a definitive answer, it isn’t necessarily correct.

There is a margin of error, reportedly 3.6 millimetres – about the width of two pennies – which is why the human eye is preferred on surfaces where the ball leaves a mark.

Our suggestion? Use Hawk-Eye to confirm the mark on disputed calls, then use the human eye to make the final decision. Simple.

