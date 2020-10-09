If there is a common thread that ties Sofia Kenin and Iga Swiatek ahead of Saturday’s French Open final, it is the power of recovery. Both players came into Roland Garros on the back of humiliating defeats at the Italian Open, with Kenin suffering a double bagel loss to Victoria Azarenka and Swiatek going down to Dutch qualifier Arantxa Rus.

Last year, Swiatek was embarrassed on Court Philippe Chatrier by Simona Halep, losing 6-1 6-0 in the fourth round. Twelve months later, the symbolism of the Polish teen’s resurrection was unavoidable as she demolished the same opponent on the same court at the same point of the same tournament by nearly the same scoreline, but reversed (6-1 6-2).

Until this year, Kenin had never made it past the fourth round of a Grand Slam, but has since blossomed into one of the most fearsome players in the women’s game, winning the Australian Open in January. Victory on Sunday would underline how she joined the likes of Ash Barty, Halep and Naomi Osaka as a superpower at the top of the sport’s present order.

Neither player looked like losing their semi-final on Thursday, with Swiatek particularly impressive in her 6-2, 6-1 defeat of Nadia Podoroska. The Pole was just as relentless in her focus and hitting as she was against Halep in the fourth round, blowing her opponent off the court.

In Kenin, though, Swiatek will meet someone who can not only match her intensity, but defend from the back of the court much more effectively. The American is at risk of being unfairly typecast as a baseline scrapper when her game is much more accomplished than that, but the rallies will surely be longer than they were for Swiatek against Podoroska. It will be harder to hit through the number four seed.

Kenin knows how Swiatek will feel ahead of her first Grand Slam final. It was, after all, the 21-year-old in the same position in Melbourne earlier this year. Just like Swiatek, Kenin hadn’t made a Grand Slam quarter-final before making her first final. In fact, in each of the last four years a Grand Slam title has been won by a player making their first final having never made a quarter-final (Jelena Ostapenko - French Open 2017, Osaka - US Open 2018, Bianca Andreescu - US Open 2019, Kenin - Australian Open 2020).

Whoever wins on Saturday, this will be another Grand Slam to illustrate the changing of the guard happening at the top of the women’s game. Indeed, a final between Kenin and Swiatek means the last eight major titles will have been won by players aged 23 or younger. If the latter prevails, there will have been two teenage Grand Slam winners in the last year.

While the natural game and physical profile of these two players differs greatly, there is plenty to link them in terms of their greatest asset - the power of positive thinking. Kenin and in particular Swiatek are still young and near the start of their careers, but both players have suffered setbacks over their formative years.

Kenin, for instance, was not regarded as a top talent until fairly recently, with tennis experts viewing her as the fifth or sixth American junior of her generation. Right now, she is the country’s top ranked women’s player, ahead of Serena Williams, Sloane Stephens, Madison Keys and the rest.

Swiatek’s career path has been more conventional, winning Wimbledon as a junior. The 19-year-old is remarkably well equipped for the senior level of the sport in the way she can out-hit and out-fight most opponents. And yet last year’s French Open offered the Pole a brutal lesson in what it would take for her to reach the top.

