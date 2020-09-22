Ernests Gulbis was far from pleased at a photographer before being eliminated by Marco Cecchinato 6-4, 7-5 in the first round of French Open qualifying.

The Latvian swore at the individual court-side as he he felt was moving around too much while the match was in play.

The Italian Cecchinato, who knocked out Kyle Edmund in the Rome Masters last week before exiting at the last-32 stage, held his nerve at 6-5 in the second set to break his opponent and secured his place in the second round of qualifying with his first match point on Court 3.

'French p****!' - Gulbis swears at photographer before qualifying defeat

Elsewhere former world number 11 Viktor Troicki was beaten 6-0, 6-2 in 69 minutes by the impressive world number 193 Frederico Silva.

The 34-year-old Serbian was one of those who tested positive for Covid-19 during the Adria Tour event held in June.

