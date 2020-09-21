Liam Broady overcame Nicola Kuhn 6-4 7-6(4) in the opening qualifying round of the French Open.
The 26-year-old Briton is bidding to reach next week’s main draw for the first time at Roland Garros, having made three Grand Slam appearances at Wimbledon to date.
Broady, ranked 205 in the world, dropped his opening serve but bounced back with two breaks of his own to take the opening set against Spanish 20-year-old Kuhn.
The pair then traded serves immediately in the second set before it headed to a tie-break, which swung both ways before Broady converted his first match point.
Up next for Broady is Botic van de Zandschulp in the second qualifying round – the Dutch player beat Italian Paolo Lorenzi in straight sets on Monday.
Elsewhere, 38-year-old Tommy Robredo – the world No 5 back in 2006 – started his push for a first Grand Slam appearance since 2018 with a 6-4 6-2 win over Arthur De Greef.
Top qualifying seed Thiago Seyboth Wild crashed out on qualifying, with the world No 106 losing 6-3 6-2 to Emilio Gomez.
One-time world No 33 Robin Haase advanced when beating Joao Domingues 6-1 7-5, while Dustin Brown beat Sumit Nagal 7-6(4) 7-5.