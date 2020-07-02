French Open tickets to go on sale with organisers planning 50-60% attendance

The French Tennis Federation has revealed its intention to have supporters at Roland Garros for the Grand Slam in the autumn, with tickets available to purchase later in July.

The US Open is working towards an August 31 start date, but is set to be played behind closed doors with the ATP and WTA tours yet to resume due to Covid-19.

However, the French Open is set to start on September 27, and is set to make tickets available from July 9 in the hope of filling 50 to 60 per cent of seats despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

A statement read: "The FFT is adapting and will continue to adapt to the situation caused by the Covid-19 crisis. It has prepared a protocol that aims to protect spectators attending this historic edition of Roland-Garros."

FFT president Bernard Giudicelli told a news conference that on the main courts, a maximum of four persons could sit together with an empty seat between groups. On the other courts, one seat out of two will be empty.

Giudicelli explained that it meant about 20,000 spectators are expected during the early stages of the two-week claycourt Grand Slam, and about 10,000 on the day of the final.

The year's second Grand Slam should have started at the end of May but was moved originally by the FFT to a September 20-October 4 slot after the coronavirus pandemic forced a suspension of tennis.

It has now been moved to September 27, with an FFT statement last month saying it had consulted with the ATP, WTA and International Tennis Federation (ITF) to allow the Roland-Garros showpiece the benefit of an extra week.

The three-week span means that, unlike the US Open, a qualifying event can be held.

"We are delighted that consultation with the various international tennis authorities has enabled the 2020 edition of the Roland-Garros tournament to be extended to three weeks," FFT President Bernard Giudicelli said.

"In the current context, we are fully aware of the privilege of being able to organize Roland-Garros in its usual form. Especially since the holding of qualifications will also participate in financially supporting a category of players and professional players affected by this unprecedented crisis."

