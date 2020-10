Tennis

French Open - Yannick Noah: 'I can't be sick of the moment of my life' at 1983 Roland Garros

Tennis legend Yannick Noah tells Eurosport that he cannot be sick of watching the 'moment of his life' as he won the 1983 French Open. The Frenchman says he can only reflect on the time fondly as he speaks to Eurosport's Tim Henman and Barbara Schett during the 2020 French Open.

00:00:57, 3 views, 2 hours ago