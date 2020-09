Tennis

Highlights: Cori Gauff beats Johanna Konta comfortably in impressive display

American teenager Coco Gauff makes an impressive return to the Grand Slam stage as she brushes aside last year's semi-finalist Johanna Konta 6-3 6-3 to advance into the second round of the French Open on Sunday. It caps a very disappointing day for British tennis as Andy Murray and Dan Evans also lost.

