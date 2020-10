Tennis

Highlights: Daniel Altmaier causes huge upset with win over Matteo Berrettini

Giant killer Daniel Altmaier cannot believe his own progress after he beats seventh seed Matteo Berrettini at the 2020 French Open as a qualifier. It's a remarkable victory against the much-fancied Italian in Paris for the 22-year-old German.

00:03:06, 1629 views, an hour ago