French Open 2020 - Highlights: Rafael Nadal downs Diego Schwartzman to reach 13th final

Rafael Nadal is one win away from a 13th French Open title after suffocating Diego Schwartzman in the semi-finals. Nadal will meet either Novak Djokovic or Stefanos Tsitsipas in Sunday’s final.

