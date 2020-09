Tennis

Highlights: Impressive Rafael Nadal beats Egor Gerasimov to progress at 2020 French Open

Watch highlights as Rafael Nadal beats Egor Gerasimov to progress at 2020 French Open. The Spaniard had been concerned about the cold conditions and slow balls in Paris in the lead up to his favourite Grand Slam, but he appeared happy enough as he won through in straight sets, 6-4 6-4 6-2, at Roland Garros.

