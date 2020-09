Tennis

Highlights: Elina Svitolina beats Varvana Gracheva to reach French Open second round

Watch highlights as Elina Svitolina beats Varvana Gracheva to reach the 2020 French Open second round. The third seeded Ukrainian battled through a first-set tie-break before coming through to progress at Roland Garros.

