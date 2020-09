Tennis

Highlights: Kei Nishikori beats Dan Evans in gruelling five-set clash at 2020 French Open

Watch highlights of Japan's Kei Nishikori beating Britain's Dan Evans on Sunday and finding his way into the second round of the 2020 French Open with conditions proving extremely difficult in the cold and rain for players at Roland Garros.

00:03:06, 291 views, 2 hours ago