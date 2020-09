Tennis

Highlights: Liam Broady beats Marc Polmans to qualify for main draw of French Open for first time

Liam Broady qualified for the French Open for the first time after beating Marc Polmans 7-6 6-4. The 26-year-old also beat Botic van de Zandschulp and Nicola Kuhn on his way to Roland Garros.

00:03:15, 6 views, Yesterday at 16:51