Highlights: Lorenzo Giustino wins second longest French Open match ever against Corentin Moutet

Watch highlights of an absolute epic at Roland Garros as Lorenzo Giustino wins what ends up being the second longest French Open match ever against Corentin Moutet. The score finishes 18-16 in the fifth set after over six hours of play in Paris.

00:03:06, 946 views, 2 hours ago