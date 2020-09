Tennis

Highlights: Dominic Thiem beats Marin Cilic to race through to French Open second round

Watch highlights from Dominic Thiem's victory over Marin Cilic at the 2020 French Open in Paris. The Austrian, fresh from his US Open triumph, looked in complete control as he won his opening match at Roland Garros.

00:03:19, 10754 views, 28/09/2020 at 13:15