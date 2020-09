Tennis

Highlights: Novak Djokovic races to victory over Mikael Ymer at 2020 French Open

Novak Djokovic does not need long to storm past Mikael Ymer of Sweden in straight sets, 6-0 6-2 6-3, in their first-round match at the 2020 French Open. The world number one is never in trouble as he races through his opening match at Roland Garros as he aims to win his second title in Paris.

