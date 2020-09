Tennis

Highlights: Serena Williams recovers to beat Kristie Ahn and reach 2020 French Open second round

Watch highlights as Serena Williams recovers to beat Kristie Ahn and reach the 2020 French Open second round. Seeded number six for Roland Garros, Williams had to battle through the opening set tie-break 7-2 before she settled in and bageled Ahn in convincing fashion in the second.

