Tennis

Highlights: Simona Halep wins through in straight sets against Sara Sorribes Tormo

Top seed Simona Halep wins through in straight sets against Sara Sorribes Tormo in their opening round match at the 2020 French Open. The top seed looked in supreme form as she won the second set with a bagel to demonstrate her dominance on the red dirt in Paris.

00:02:59, 67 views, 2 hours ago