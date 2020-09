Tennis

Highlights: Stanislas Wawrinka storms past deflated Andy Murray in first round

Stan Wawrinka has no trouble cruising past Britain's Andy Murray in straight sets, 6-1 6-3 6-2, in their 2020 French Open clash at Roland Garros. Wawrinka is able to win through very quickly in tough conditions. Dan Evans also lost on what was a disappointing day for British tennis.

00:03:05, 7582 views, 27/09/2020 at 17:33