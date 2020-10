Tennis

Highlights: Stefanos Tsitsipas blows away Grigor Dimitrov to reach quarters

Stefanos Tsitsipas was in sublime form as he battled past Grigor Dimitrov in straight sets, 6-3 7-6 6-2, in their French Open fourth-round clash. The Greek played superbly to reach the last eight at Roland Garros and, despite playing very well himself, Dimitrov simply could not make an impression during the match in Paris.

