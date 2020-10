Tennis

'I'm not answering your questions' - Alexander Zverev fires back at reporter

Watch Alexander Zverev's astonishing press conference as the German reveals his alarming condition, struggling to fight off an illness, and also fires back at a journalist who he felt had been writing critical things about him the last few months. The fifth seed lost to Italian rising star Jannik Sinner in the fourth round at Roland Garros.

00:05:44, 129 views, 28 minutes ago