Introducing #YouSayWePlay for Roland-Garros - you decide the matches

During what should have been Roland-Garros 2020, Eurosport is giving you the power to help decide what fills the void with our new #YouSayWePlay initiative.

While the Paris clay-court showpiece has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Eurosport has announced a two-week celebration of the famous event in its place.

You Say We Play will take place between 25 May - 7 June, and will enable fans to vote on some of the best action from the tournament over the past three decades.

Each day will focus on a new theme, and fans will have the chance to vote for their favourite matches involving the players they most want to see in action.

Across TV and digital each day from Monday, May 25, you can help shape our programming by voting for the classic match you want to see broadcast.

- The first week, 25-31 May, will feature a three-hour programming slot between 18:00-21:00 BST

- The second week, 1-7 June, will see an extended five-hour slot aired between 13:00-18:00 BST

Highlights from the two most popular matches from each theme will be broadcast each day during the first week, whilst up to the top three matches from each theme will be shown each day during the second week.

The most popular matches, as voted by fans and therefore the schedule for each day, will be revealed on Eurosport 1 at the end of each episode (the results for the first episode on Monday 25 May will be announced the night before at the end of Players’ Cut, 19:00-22:00 CET). Results will also be available across Eurosport’s social media.

The following themes will be voted on through the tournament:

Week one

May 25 - Big upsets

May 26 - Marathon matches

May 27 - French favourites

May 28 - Best of Serena

May 29 - Best breakthroughs

May 30 - Vintage men's finals

May 31 - One-time champions

Week two

June 1 - Controversial clashes

June 2 - Epic comebacks

June 3 - Best men's semi-finals

June 4 - Vintage women's finals

June 5 - Best men's finals

June 6 - Best women's finals from 21st century

June 7 - Nadal's greatest finals

