Britain’s Johanna Konta will meet rising American star Coco Gauff in the first round of the French Open.

Konta reached the semi-finals at Roland Garros in 2019, while 16-year-old Gauff burst onto the scene when she reached the fourth round at Wimbledon last year.

Tennis 'A small lady with a huge heart, Romania can be very proud' - Cahill on Halep 6 HOURS AGO

The women’s draw is depleted following the withdrawal of four of the WTA top 10, with defending champion Ash Barty, US Open champion Naomi Osaka, Bianca Andreescu and Belinda Bencic all missing at Roland Garros.

Simona Halep, the 2018 champion, begins her campaign against Sara Soribbes Tormo, while Serena Williams’ search for that ever-elusive 24th Grand Slam title starts against fellow American Kristie Ahn.

British number two Heather Watson will face Fiona Ferro in her opener.

Rome Masters Djokovic, Halep split by 10 euros in Rome prize money 22/09/2020 AT 13:13