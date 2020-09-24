Liam Broady has qualified for the main draw of the French Open for the first time after beating Marc Polmans 7-6 6-4.

The British No. 4, currently ranked 211th in the world, has only previously qualified for Wimbledon out of the four Grand Slams, having reached the second round in 2015.

ATP St. Petersburg Dzumhur ends Broady’s run at St. Petersburg Open 22/09/2017 AT 12:13

The 26-year-old also beat Dutchman Botic van de Zandschlup and Nicola Kuhn on his way to Roland Garros.

Wimbledon Andy Murray breezes through opening clash 28/06/2016 AT 15:27