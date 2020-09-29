Novak Djokovic has said he hopes not to repeat past mistakes as he kicks off his French Open campaign.

Speaking of his disqualification from the US Open earlier this month, the Serb said: "I will make sure I don't make the same mistake twice".

The tournament’s top seed, Djokovic was unceremoniously kicked out of the competition at Flushing Meadows in September after a stray ball hit a match official when Djokovic’s emotions overcame him.

"I try to keep my negative reactions as less as I can. But I guess it happens," he added.

Novak Djokovic says he has 'moved on' from US Open disqualification

Despite the upset, which prevented the 33 year old from bagging his 18th Grand Slam title, he went on to win the Italian Open the following week – proving himself to be a major contender in Paris, the tournament at which he has historically had less success.

Of the contest in Rome, he said: "I did not feel any kind of emotional disturbance or difficulty to actually be able to play or still express my emotions in whatever way.

"I really want to be my best version as a player, as a human being on the court, and win a tennis match. Because of the care that I have for that, I sometimes express my emotions in a good way or maybe less good way.

"I don't think significantly it does impact me that I'm unable now to show the fist pump or scream or something like that. It has happened in Rome already and everything is fine. I'm back to normal."

Djokovic’s tournament gets underway on Tuesday against Sweden’s Mikael Ymer on Philippe Chatrier court.

'Novak Djokovic has to do some soul-searching' - Boris Becker

