Petra Kvitova needed just 80 minutes to see off Laura Siegemund and reach the 2020 French Open semi-finals.

The seventh seed reached the last four at Roland Garros for the first time since 2012 with a straight sets win over the German.

Kvitova broke five times in total as she claimed a 6-3 6-3 victory in just 80 minutes on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

The Czech, 30, is bidding to win her first Grand Slam since her comeback from a knife attack in 2016.

