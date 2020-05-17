Tennis
Roland-Garros

Players’ Cut: Nightly specials dedicated to Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal: Players' Cut

Image credit: Eurosport

ByEurosport
19 minutes ago | Updated 15 minutes ago

From Monday 18th May, Eurosport viewers will be able to relive some of Rafa Nadal’s most exciting matches throughout his illustrious career to date.

The Nadal-themed week forms part of Players’ Cut, a new series which sees Eurosport celebrate the world’s best players for a week (Monday-Friday, 6-9pm BST).

Players’ Cut will feature six classic Nadal matches, starting with his maiden Grand Slam triumph back at Roland-Garros in 2005, and ending with an epic semi-final clash with Djokovic at the same tournament in 2013.

Tennis

Nadal set to return to training before Djokovic under Spain's lockdown rules

11/05/2020 AT 07:23

The weekly special also reprises three classic ‘Fedal’ matches, including their very first Grand Slam head-to-head back at the 2006 Roland-Garros final.

On top of the match replays, there will be exclusive new insight from a man who knows Rafa like the back of his hand; uncle and former coach Toni Nadal.

Toni catches up with Swedish legend Mats Wilander to reveal how the matches truly shaped the career of the 19-time Grand Slam champion.

Play Icon
WATCH

Grand Slam Journey: Nadal on Melbourne breakthrough and his epic Australian Open rivalry with Novak

00:05:01

Schedule:

Monday 18th May – Nadal v Puerta (2005 Roland-Garros final) and Nadal v Federer (2006 Roland-Garros final)

Tuesday 19th May – Nadal v Federer (2009 Australian Open final)

Wednesday 20th May – Nadal v Djokovic (2010 US Open final)

Thursday 21st May – Nadal v Federer (2011 Roland-Garros final)

Friday 22nd May – Nadal v Djokovic (2013 Roland-Garros final)

Play Icon
WATCH

Josh Berry's Ace Impressions: What Nadal and Federer were really talking about

00:01:29

Tennis

Grand Slam tally should decide 'GOAT' debate, says Lendl

09/05/2020 AT 08:44
Tennis

'Djokovic will have to be vaccinated if he wants to play' - Nadal

08/05/2020 AT 08:15
