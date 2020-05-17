Players’ Cut: Nightly specials dedicated to Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal: Players' Cut
Image credit: Eurosport
From Monday 18th May, Eurosport viewers will be able to relive some of Rafa Nadal’s most exciting matches throughout his illustrious career to date.
The Nadal-themed week forms part of Players’ Cut, a new series which sees Eurosport celebrate the world’s best players for a week (Monday-Friday, 6-9pm BST).
Players’ Cut will feature six classic Nadal matches, starting with his maiden Grand Slam triumph back at Roland-Garros in 2005, and ending with an epic semi-final clash with Djokovic at the same tournament in 2013.
Nadal set to return to training before Djokovic under Spain's lockdown rules
The weekly special also reprises three classic ‘Fedal’ matches, including their very first Grand Slam head-to-head back at the 2006 Roland-Garros final.
On top of the match replays, there will be exclusive new insight from a man who knows Rafa like the back of his hand; uncle and former coach Toni Nadal.
Toni catches up with Swedish legend Mats Wilander to reveal how the matches truly shaped the career of the 19-time Grand Slam champion.
Schedule:
Monday 18th May – Nadal v Puerta (2005 Roland-Garros final) and Nadal v Federer (2006 Roland-Garros final)
Tuesday 19th May – Nadal v Federer (2009 Australian Open final)
Wednesday 20th May – Nadal v Djokovic (2010 US Open final)
Thursday 21st May – Nadal v Federer (2011 Roland-Garros final)
Friday 22nd May – Nadal v Djokovic (2013 Roland-Garros final)
