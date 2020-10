Tennis

Poetry in motion from the King of Clay: Watch Rafael Nadal's Top 5 points from French Open win

Rafael Nadal won his 13th French Open title at Roland Garros, and here are the pick of the points from a history-making tournament. The Spaniard has now won 100 of the 102 matches he has played at the Paris venue, a phenomenal record that has fully justifies his nickname as the 'King of Clay'.

