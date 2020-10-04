Martina Trevisan sprung the latest shock of an eventful Roland Garros which has seen a succession of seeds dumped out.

"I came here two weeks ago to play the qualifiers and today I'm here in the quarter finals. I can't believe it," said Trevisan, who will break into the top 100 of the WTA rankings on Monday.

"I'm really honoured to play on this court with Bertens; she's an incredible player."

After a mastering the opening set, Trevisan went 3-0 up in the second before Bertens stepped up a gear to break back.

Trevisan, however, held her nerve and wrapped up victory with an exquisite lob on her third match point on Bertens's serve.

