Rafael Nadal surrendered just four games as he reached the French Open quarter-finals with a typically bullish victory over Sebastian Korda.

The Spaniard, bidding to draw level with Roger Federer on 20 Grand Slams in the men’s all-time charts, was rarely troubled as he secured a 6-1 6-1 6-2 victory on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Nadal will face the winner of Alexander Zverev’s clash with rising Italian star Jannik Sinner.

The scoreboard did not completely reflect the match as Korda carved out a handful of break opportunities and briefly established daylight in the third set.

But the American’s own serve wavered under stern examination as he won just 39% of points on his first serve.

Should Nadal pass his next test, he will likely meet two-time finalist and US Open champion Dominic Thiem in the semi-finals. Both are yet to drop a set, with Thiem in fourth-round action later on Sunday.

Nadal on Korda: ‘We’re looking at a great player’

TIM HENMAN

Tim Henman in the Eurosport studio praised Korda for his run at Roland Garros, with the 20-year-old coming through qualifying and knocking out 21st seed John Isner, but said this was a match too far.

"It was just a massive gulf in class. From the word go, Nadal stamped his authority," said Henman.

"The problem when you’re playing against Rafa and he’s hitting the ball so hard, you have a tendency to move a little bit further behind the baseline because you need a bit more time.

"But when Rafa’s inside the court and he starts using the drop shot, then you feel like you’ve got so much court to cover.

It was an exhibition, a tennis lesson, but it will be a great learning curve for Korda.