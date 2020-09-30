A massive bang that shook Paris on Wednesday morning has been confirmed as a sonic boom by French police.

The sound shocked the players during their match at the French Open at Roland Garros, and led to concern in the commentary box as to the source of the noise.

“Gosh, what was that!” Exclaimed Annabel Croft during Eurosport’s coverage of Wawrinka v Koepfer.

My goodness, that was extraordinary, sounded like an explosion. That’s a bit unnerving. What on earth was that?! That’s got me a little unnerved by that, goodness.

Annabel Croft wasn’t the only person to voice concern over the bang, with a number of people contacting the Paris police to enquire about the sound.

And the local constabulary urged people not to call emergency services as the noise came from a fighter jet breaking the sound barrier.

Second round order of play - Wednesday 30 September

PHILIPPE-CHATRIER COURT

Elina Svitolina (3) (Ukraine) v Renata Zarazua (Mexico)

Mackenzie McDonald (USA) v Rafael Nadal (2) (Spain)

Alexander Zverev (6) (Germany) v Pierre-Hugues Herbert (France)

Bernarda Pera (USA) v Amanda Anisimova (25) (USA)

SUZANNE LENGLEN COURT

Stan Wawrinka (16) (Switzerland) v Dominik Koepfer (Germany)

Jack Sock (USA) v Dominic Thiem (3) (Austria)

Simona Halep (1) (Romania) v Irina-Camelia Begu (Romania)

Caroline Garcia (France) v Aliaksandra Sasnovich (Belarus)

SIMONNE MATHIEU COURT

Victoria Azarenka (10) (Belarus) v Anna Karolina Schmiedlova (Slovakia)

Lorenzo Giustino (Italy) v Diego Schwartzman (12) (Argentina)

Benoit Paire (23) (France) v Federico Coria (Argentina)

Coco Gauff (USA) v Martina Trevisan (Italy)