Kristina Mladenovic was left stunned after a controversial point during her first-round match against Laura Siegemund at the 2020 French Open.

The French player, who got to enjoy the stage of Court Philippe Chatrier for her opening match at Roland Garros, was left dumbfounded by the decision from the umpire.

US Open women 'We are prisoners!' - Mladenovic furious after stunning defeat to Gracheva 03/09/2020 AT 06:22

Mladenovic was penalised for touching the net as she ended a rally at 5-1 up in the opening set, but regardless of whether she did or not she was more concerned by what had happened just before.

In the previous shot, the ball clearly bounced twice on Siegemund's side before she got it back in play as the umpire appeared not to spot it.

Watch drama as double-bounce controversy stuns Mladenovic

Mladenovic's face was a picture as she simply could not believe the decision.

Tennis legend Frew McMillan on commentary for Eurosport said: "She is saying she [Siegemund] did not get it up. She is right!"

The injustice was all the more gutting for Mladenovic as she proceeded to squander the four-game advantage and lose the opening set 7-5 before Siegemund won the second to advance.

Bizarre! Siegemund gives herself unusual massage on chair

Australian Open Pliskova rallies from behind to brush aside Siegemund in straight sets 23/01/2020 AT 04:22