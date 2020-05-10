The French Open could be staged without fans, says president of the French Tennis Federation Bernard Giudicelli.

The clay-court tournament - which was initially meant to be held on May 24 - has been postponed due to coronavirus.

The Grand Slam has been rescheduled for September 20 - October 4, but there are still doubts over whether the tournament will take place this year.

Giudicelli says it is possible the tournament will be held behind closed doors for financial reasons.

"Organising it without fans would allow a part of the economy to keep turning, (like) television rights and partnerships. It's not to be overlooked," Giudicelli told Le Journal du Dimanche.

We're not ruling any option out.

Recent reports have speculated that the French Open could be rescheduled again and Giudicelli admits it may be pushed back a further week.

He added: "The 20th or the 27th, that does not change much."

Wimbledon has been cancelled this year for the first time in its history while an announcement over the US Open, which normally takes place in August, is expected in June.

