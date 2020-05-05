French Open organisers have been in talks with the sport's governing bodies to fine-tune the tennis calendar amid media reports that the Grand Slam tournament is being delayed by a week.

"We took the decision in mid-March to postpone Roland Garros from September 20 to October 4," a French tennis federation (FFT) spokesman told Reuters on Tuesday.

"Since then, we have been discussing with the international bodies of the various circuits (International Tennis Federation, WTA, ATP) the optimum calendar for the second part of the season, which will be finalised with the various stakeholders very soon."

French newspaper Le Parisien reported that the clay-court Grand Slam would start a week later, on September 27.

The FFT's decision to postpone the French Open from May 27-June 7 amid the COVID-19 crisis was widely criticised because the new dates clashed with the hard-court season.

A September 27 start would give players a two-week window between the end of the U.S. Open and the Paris tournament.

