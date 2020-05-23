French Open director Guy Forget said he was working hand in hand with tennis authorities to make sure the dates of the claycourt Grand Slam tournament and those of the U.S. Open do not clash, adding that Flushing Meadows would make an announcement next month.

The French Open had originally been due to start on Sunday, but the new coronavirus crisis forced organisers to postpone the start to September 20, one week after the scheduled final of the U.S. Open, leading to criticism within the tennis world.

Play Icon WATCH Tennis Legends: Roger, Rafa and Novak make each other better, they improve all the time 00:03:41

Play Icon

Tennis Tennis Legends: Roger, Rafa and Novak make each other better, they improve all the time 2 HOURS AGO

Earlier this month, the French tennis federation said it was in talks with the ATP, WTA and the International Tennis Federation (ITF) over a revised calendar for the season.

"The official announcement has not been made yet. It (the French Open) will probably be between the end of September and the beginning of October. We've been working closely with the ATP, the WTA and the ITF to make a global announcement on what the circuit will be like until the end of the year," Forget told French radio Europe 1 on Saturday.

Play Icon WATCH 'Need to see new faces win big tournaments' - Auger-Aliassime on Tennis Legends 00:03:14

"There are so many question marks. The city of New York is more affected by the coronavirus than France. They also have a lot of organisation problems, they will make an announcement mid-June to say how it's going to be like for the U.S. Open."

Meanwhile, Forget is confident the French Open will be played in good conditions.

Play Icon WATCH Tennis Legends: 'Will Nadal skip US Open to play at Roland Garros?' 00:02:35

"We'll see how the situation is in a couple of months. We will adapt to what the government will say. We have to be ambitious and optimistic," he said.

France has banned events involving 5,000 or more people until the end of August.

Roland-Garros #YouSayWePlay - Vote to watch your favourite vintage Roland-Garros men's final 5 HOURS AGO