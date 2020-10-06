Dominic Thiem admitted he was ran out of steam after losing to Diego Schwartzman in an epic five-setter in the French Open quarter-finals on Tuesday.

Schwartzman, the 12th seed, prevailed 7-6(1), 5-7, 6-7(6), 7-6(5), 6-2 on Court Philippe Chatrier to set up a meeting with either Jannik Sinner or 12-time champion Rafael Nadal, whom he beat in the quarter-finals of the Italian Open last month.

Thiem, a finalist at Roland Garros in the last two years, had won his previous 11 matches at majors following his US Open victory last month, but Schwartzman was too big a mountain to climb.

"I was over the limit today," said third seed Thiem, who had already come through a draining five-set encounter to knock out French wildcard Hugo Gaston in the previous round.

"In the end I gave everything I had out there. It was an amazing match. I think the first in my career over five hours. Diego fully deserves it."

Thiem put on a smile after match point despite missing out on a fifth consecutive semi-final appearance at the French Open, a feat only managed by Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, and Nadal.

"In general, I'm not sad with my performance here in Roland Garros," said the 27-year-old, who clinched his maiden Grand Slam title at Flushing Meadows.

"I mean, it was a pretty short time with the long trip home, jet lag, and everything. Then, of course, the first slam, which is a special thing. Come here, play in pretty brutal conditions, I would say. I cannot say it was a bad tournament, I'm pretty happy about it.

"I think if I would have wanted to win that match, I should have done it in four. In the fifth set, he was just a little bit more fresh and better than me."

Thiem also said the pain of defeat was lessened slightly by seeing a friend advance into the last four.

"I'm happy for him. Maybe to lose against a friend hurts a little bit less, yeah."

