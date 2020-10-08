It is time for the Murrays to re-evaluate their tennis careers.

Their CVs are things of beauty, obviously.

Roland-Garros French Open 2020 order of play - Djokovic, Kvitova and Rublev v Tsitspas YESTERDAY AT 19:56

Murray Major - Jamie. Two Grand Slams in men's doubles, five in mixed doubles, plus a Davis Cup.

Murray Minor - Andy. Three Grand Slams in men's singles, plus two Olympic gold medals along with that Davis Cup. And a knighthood, of course.

But in the last year, Andy's troubles have been well documented - career-threatening surgery, then straight-sets defeats at the US Open and French Open, which he entered on wildcards.

Jamie's, however, have gone a little under the radar, but falling at the quarter-final stages of two Slams, even after a pandemic-induced hiatus, is not what he would have been aiming for.

Highlights: Murray and Skupski lose out to Krawietz and Mies

So the end of the last Grand Slam of the year provides a perfect time for a touch of self-analysis - and the future path for both brothers seems clear.

It's time to pair up.

Now, that is not to criticise any of their decision-making thus far. Both men are tireless workers, and want to continue to pick up trophies. That will require adjusting what has helped them to succeed so far. Andy said as much after he departed the French Open at the hands of Stan Wawrinka in straight sets.

I need to have a long, hard think about it. It's not for me the sort of match I would just brush aside and not give any thought to.

Highlights: Wawrinka storms past deflated Murray in first round

Mats Wilander suggested that Andy ought not to accept wildcards from tournaments, and instead ensure they are given to young up-and-coming players.

That is extreme - and the Swede's declaration that Andy's performances now are disappointing is unfair. Neither Murray brother owes fans or spectators anything. They have achieved enough in their careers to be able to do whatever they like now without any whispers that they have tarnished their legacies.

But you have to admit - it would be nice to see the brothers playing doubles as they wind down their careers.

Andy's movement on his return from hip surgery continues to be limited, and since then he has looked happiest on the court when in doubles - playing alongside his friend Feliciano Lopez and a woman he has gone on record as admiring, Serena Williams.

Jamie, left, and Andy Murray Image credit: PA Sport

Jamie has struggled to find a partner that really works for him in men's doubles since splitting with Bruno Soares, with whom he won two Grand Slams. He's partnered compatriot Neal Skupski since last year's French Open, and had one tournament alongside fellow British Grand Slam champion Joe Salisbury.

Both Murrays - never the most demonstrative - have looked frustrated in recent weeks, unable to live up to the standards they have set themselves previously.

But the brothers enjoyed playing alongside each other at the Washington Open in 2019, and have also had great success as a pair in Davis Cup, helping Great Britain to their famous 2015 triumph in the latter stages of the competition.

The Bryan Brothers might have retired this year at the age of 42. But the Murray Brothers - still only 34 and 33 - could have another decade of success alongside each other. And more importantly they could have fun.

Roland-Garros French Open 2020 - Halep and Zverev out as Nadal moves on and Thiem escapes 04/10/2020 AT 17:19