The latest order of play has been released at the 2020 French Open, and we have all the key information you need for what will be coming up.

The 2020 French Open was postponed from its usual springtime slot, owing to the Coronavirus pandemic, which still looms large in Europe. Though unlike the US Open, small crowds will be allowed.

Top matches

How can it be anything other than the main man, wildcard Andy Murray taking on Stan “the man” Wawrinka? The pair have met 20 times with Murray taking the bulk of the victories at 12, though the Scot is recovering from an injury he picked up at the US Open earlier this month, where he left in the second round. Wawrinka skipped the US Open altogether owing to concerns around Covid-19 in host city, New York, and instead last played at the ATP Masters 1000 in Rome, where he left in the first round.

Other highlights include women’s top seed and 2018 winner Simona Halep, who takes on Spaniard Sara Sorribes Tormo. Halep also missed out on the US Open, while Sorribes Tormo was ousted in the second round by Elise Mertens.

If you’re not watching Murray on Phillipe-Chatrier or the stars align favourably, US Open finalist Alexander Zverev follows Jo Konta on Suzanne-Lenglen, where he’ll take on Austrian Dennis Novak.

Stan Wawrinka and Andy Murray have met 20 times during their professional careers. Image credit: Getty Images

Best of Brits

It’s a busy day for Brit-watch as the tournament gets underway. All eyes will be on Andy Murray who draws something of the short straw facing 16th seed Stan Wawrinka in the first round. They’ll fight it out as the last match of the day on Philippe-Chatrier court.

Earlier in the day ninth-seeded Johanna Konta will begin her campaign to go further than last year’s semi-finals by overturning American teenager Coco Gauff on Suzanne-Lenglen court.

Dan Evans, seeded 32nd, takes on Kei Nishikori on Court 14. Evans is currently ranked one place above Nishikori at 34th in the world, though Nishikori has gotten the better of the Brit twice in their last three meetings.

Jo Konta made it to the semi-finals of the 2019 tournament Image credit: Eurosport

Potential upset of the day

It’s never easy to know what you’re going to get with Jo Konta. Though she does tend to perform favourably on clay, compared to many of her peers, it would be an impressive scalp for up and coming youngster, Coco Gauff, who has impressed since she burst onto the tour last year – stranger things have most definitely happened.

Coco Gauff has made a big impression since bursting onto the tour Image credit: Getty Images

First round order of play - Sunday 27 September

Sessions begin at 10:00 BST unless otherwise stated

Philippe-Chatrier Court

Jannik Sinner (ITA) v David Goffin (BEL) [11]

Simona Halep (ROU) [1] v Sara Sorribes Tormo (ESP)

Anett Kontaveit (EST) [17] v Caroline Garcia (FRA)

Stan Wawrinka (CHE) [16] v Andy Murray (GBR)

Suzanne Lenglen Court

Victoria Azarenka (BLR) [10] v Danka Kovinic (MNE)

Jurij Rodionov (AUT) v Jeremy Chardy (FRA)

Johanna Konta (GBR) [9] v Coco Gauff (USA)

Alexander Zverev (GER) [6] v Dennis Novak (AUT)

Simonne Mathieu Court

Margarita Gasparyan (RUS) v 16-Elise Mertens (BEL) [16]

Anna Karolina Schmiedlova (SVK) v Venus Williams (USA)

Benoit Paire (FRA) [23] v Kwon Soon-woo (KOR)

Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB) v 12-Diego Schwartzman (ARG)

Court 14

Ajila Tomljanovic (AUS) v Maria Sakkari (GRC) [20]

Dan Evans (GBR) [32] v Kei Nishikori (JPN)

Barbora Strycova (CZE) [32] v Varvara Lepchenko (USA) [Q]

Corentin Moutet (FRA) v Lorenzo Giustino (ITA) [Q]

Court 7

Marie Bouzkova (CZE) v Kaia Kanepi (EST)

Elliot Benchetrit (FRA) [W] v John Isner (USA) [21]

Bernard Coric (HRV) [24] v N Gombos

Anna Kalinskaya (RUS) v Eugenie Bouchard (CAN) [W]

Court 9

Sebastian Korda (USA) [Q] v Andreas Seppi (ITA)

Marco Cecchinato (ITA) [Q] v Alexander De Minaur (AUS) [25]

Camila Giorgi (ITA) v Martina Trevisan [Q] (ITA)

Greet Minnen (BEL) v Nadia Podoroska (ARG) [Q]

Anna Blinkova (RUS) v Astra Sharma (AUS) [L]

Pablo Andujar (ESP) v Stefano Travaglia (ITA)

Jordon Thompson (AUS) v Radu Albot (MDA)

Court 11

Kamilla Rakhimova (RUS) [Q] v Shelby Rogers (USA)

Thomas Machac (CZE) v Taylor Fritz (USA) [27]

Irina-Camelia Begu (ROU) v Jil Teichman (CHE)

Nina Stojanovic (SRB) v Barbora Krejcikova (CZE)

Court 12

Maddison Inglis (AUS) v Ekaterina Alexandrova (RUS) [27]

Federico Coria (ARG) v Jason Jung (TWN) [L]

Federico Delbonis (ARG) v Juan Ignacio Londero (ARG)

Dayana Yastremska (UKR) [24] v Daria Gavrilova (AUS)

Court 13

Benjamin Bonzi (FRA) [Q] v Emil Ruusuvuori (FIN)

Aliaksandra Sasnovich (BLR) v Anna-Lena Friedsman (GER)

Dominic Koepfer (GER) v Antoine Hoang (FRA) [Q]

Kirsten Flipkens (BEL) v Yulia Putintseva (KAZ) [23]

