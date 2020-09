Tennis

Watch Andy Murray get warning for time violation BEFORE match even starts at 2020 French Open

Watch the bizarre moment Andy Murray gets a warning for a time violation BEFORE his opening match starts against Stanislas Wawrinka at the 2020 French Open. The British former world number one took too long leaving his chair for the first game of the match according to the umpire at Roland Garros.

00:00:50, 731 views, 2 hours ago