Watch the French Open doubles game under investigation for match-fixing

French prosecutors on Tuesday said they have opened an investigation into alleged match-fixing in a women's doubles match at the French Open. The prosecutors' office said the investigation was related to the doubles match between Romanian pair of Andreea Mitu and Patricia Mari and Russian Yana Sizikova and American Madison Brengle.

