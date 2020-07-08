Will Rafael Nadal win Roland-Garros again? Will Serena Williams play?

Roland-Garros is not far off, and we want you to vote for the winners and on a number of other big topics ahead of the rescheduled Grand Slam in Paris.

Who’s going to win men’s title?

Rafael Nadal is certain to play after confirming he will play the Madrid Open, which starts the day after the final in New York. With Madrid acting as a key warm-up event for Paris, Nadal will be all set to defend his crown yet again, and you can watch all the action live on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player.

The participation of many top players will perhaps be dictated by whether they take the trip to New York for the US Open and, if they play there, how far in the tournament they progress.

Novak Djokovic has sent very mixed messages about whether he will play in New York, but is certainly expected to play at Roland-Garros regardless if at all possible.

Poll Who’s going to win men’s Roland-Garros title? Novak Djokovic Rafael Nadal Dominic Thiem Daniil Medvedev Stefanos Tsitsipas Alexander Zverev Other

Who’s going to win women’s title?

Serena Williams has already confirmed her participation in the US Open, her home tournament, but is not as yet a definite entry at Roland-Garros.

Simona Halep, who has not sounded overly keen to make the trip to New York, will look to secure her second Paris crown on her favourite surface.

Poll Who’s going to win women’s Roland-Garros title? Ashleigh Barty Simona Halep Serena Williams Sofia Kenin Garbine Muguruza Naomi Osaka Other

Who’s going to be men’s runner-up?

Poll Who’s going to be the men’s Roland-Garros runner-up? Novak Djokovic Rafael Nadal Dominic Thiem Daniil Medvedev Stefanos Tsitsipas Alexander Zverev Other

Who’s going to be women’s runner-up?

Poll Who’s going to be women's Roland-Garros runner-up? Ashleigh Barty Simona Halep Serena Williams Sofia Kenin Garbine Muguruza Naomi Osaka Other

If Andy Murray plays, how far will he go?

Andy Murray was back in action at the Battle of the Brits, and the spotlight will be on the former world number one to see how far he can go at Roland-Garros should he play…

Poll If Andy Murray plays at Roland-Garros, how far will he go? First or second round exit Third or fourth round exit Quarter-finals Semi-finals Runner-up He’ll win it!

A maiden men’s Grand Slam champion?

Nadal and Djokovic are the big stumbling blocks in the men’s game, but which player is the most likely to win their maiden major in Paris if the established stars fail?

Poll A maiden men’s Grand Slam champion at Roland-Garros? Dominic Thiem Daniil Medvedev Stefanos Tsitsipas Alexander Zverev Matteo Berrettini Gael Monfils Other

A maiden women's Grand Slam champion?

Karolina Pliskova is a former world number one and still ranked in the top three. Can she finally deliver on her promise and consistently-high ranking?

What about Elina Svitolina? Britain's Johanna Konta is another option having reached the semi-finals last year. Or will we see a real surprise?

Poll A maiden women’s Grand Slam champion at Roland-Garros? Karolina Pliskova Elina Svitolina Johanna Konta Kiki Bertens Madison Keys Belinda Bencic Other

