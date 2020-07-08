Tennis
Roland-Garros

Will Rafael Nadal win Roland-Garros again? Will Serena Williams play?

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams celebrating (Roland-Garros)

Image credit: Eurosport

ByEurosport
29 minutes ago | Updated 28 minutes ago

Roland-Garros is not far off, and we want you to vote for the winners and on a number of other big topics ahead of the rescheduled Grand Slam in Paris.

Who’s going to win men’s title?

Rafael Nadal is certain to play after confirming he will play the Madrid Open, which starts the day after the final in New York. With Madrid acting as a key warm-up event for Paris, Nadal will be all set to defend his crown yet again, and you can watch all the action live on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player.

Roland-Garros

Roland Garros director Guy Forget 'expecting most players' to compete this year

04/07/2020 AT 11:02

The participation of many top players will perhaps be dictated by whether they take the trip to New York for the US Open and, if they play there, how far in the tournament they progress.

Novak Djokovic has sent very mixed messages about whether he will play in New York, but is certainly expected to play at Roland-Garros regardless if at all possible.

Poll
Who’s going to win men’s Roland-Garros title?
Novak Djokovic
Rafael Nadal
Dominic Thiem
Daniil Medvedev
Stefanos Tsitsipas
Alexander Zverev
Other
Play Icon
WATCH

Nick Kyrgios: Is the 'bad boy' of tennis now the voice of reason?

00:02:49

Who’s going to win women’s title?

Serena Williams has already confirmed her participation in the US Open, her home tournament, but is not as yet a definite entry at Roland-Garros.

Simona Halep, who has not sounded overly keen to make the trip to New York, will look to secure her second Paris crown on her favourite surface.

Poll
Who’s going to win women’s Roland-Garros title?
Ashleigh Barty
Simona Halep
Serena Williams
Sofia Kenin
Garbine Muguruza
Naomi Osaka
Other
Play Icon
WATCH

'A small lady with a huge heart, Romania can be very proud' - Cahill on Halep

00:09:27

Who’s going to be men’s runner-up?

Poll
Who’s going to be the men’s Roland-Garros runner-up?
Novak Djokovic
Rafael Nadal
Dominic Thiem
Daniil Medvedev
Stefanos Tsitsipas
Alexander Zverev
Other

Who’s going to be women’s runner-up?

Poll
Who’s going to be women's Roland-Garros runner-up?
Ashleigh Barty
Simona Halep
Serena Williams
Sofia Kenin
Garbine Muguruza
Naomi Osaka
Other

If Andy Murray plays, how far will he go?

Andy Murray was back in action at the Battle of the Brits, and the spotlight will be on the former world number one to see how far he can go at Roland-Garros should he play…

Poll
If Andy Murray plays at Roland-Garros, how far will he go?
First or second round exit
Third or fourth round exit
Quarter-finals
Semi-finals
Runner-up
He’ll win it!

Andy Murray

Image credit: Getty Images

A maiden men’s Grand Slam champion?

Nadal and Djokovic are the big stumbling blocks in the men’s game, but which player is the most likely to win their maiden major in Paris if the established stars fail?

Poll
A maiden men’s Grand Slam champion at Roland-Garros?
Dominic Thiem
Daniil Medvedev
Stefanos Tsitsipas
Alexander Zverev
Matteo Berrettini
Gael Monfils
Other

A maiden women's Grand Slam champion?

Karolina Pliskova is a former world number one and still ranked in the top three. Can she finally deliver on her promise and consistently-high ranking?

What about Elina Svitolina? Britain's Johanna Konta is another option having reached the semi-finals last year. Or will we see a real surprise?

Poll
A maiden women’s Grand Slam champion at Roland-Garros?
Karolina Pliskova
Elina Svitolina
Johanna Konta
Kiki Bertens
Madison Keys
Belinda Bencic
Other
Roland-Garros

French Open tickets to go on sale with organisers planning 50-60% attendance

02/07/2020 AT 13:30
Roland-Garros

French Open will 'absolutely not be held behind closed doors'

17/06/2020 AT 16:23
Related Topics
TennisRoland-Garros
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

What's On