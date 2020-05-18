YouSayWePlay - Vote for your favourite big upset at Roland-Garros

During what should have been Roland-Garros 2020, Eurosport is giving you the power to help decide what fills the void with our new #YouSayWePlay initiative.

While the Paris clay-court showpiece has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Eurosport has announced a two-week celebration of the famous event in its place.

You Say We Play will take place between 25 May - 7 June, and will enable fans to vote on some of the best action from the tournament over the past three decades.

Each day will focus on a new theme, and fans will have the chance to vote for their favourite matches involving the players they most want to see in action.

Across TV and digital each day from Monday, May 25, you can help shape our programming by voting for the classic match you want to see broadcast.

Now it's time to vote for what you'd like to see broadcast...

Big upsets - May 25 - Vote below!

Everyone loves an underdog. And it can be even more of a crowd-pleaser when that underdog prevails.

From first-round twists to absolute shockers in the latter stages, what's been your favourite Roland-Garros upset?

Virginie Razzano beats Serena Williams 4-6 7-6 (7-5) 6-3, 2012 1st round

Two points away from victory in the second-set tie-break, Serena Williams eventually succumbed to world number 111 Virginie Razzano in a marathon three-hour match back in 2012.

Having edged the first set 6-4, Williams was then 5-1 up in the tie-break and on the brink of securing a hard-fought victory, but Razzano had other ideas, winning six straight points in the breaker before going 5-0 up in the decider.

Cramp hindered Razzano’s chances of an upset, but despite dropping the next three games, the Italian prevailed in a stunning 25-minute ninth game that featured 12 deuces.

Remarkably, to date, it goes down as Williams’ only first-round defeat in a Grand Slam singles match.

Marco Cecchinato beats Novak Djokovic 6-3 7-6 (7-4) 1-6 7-6 (13-11), 2018 quarter-final

One had not won a Grand Slam match before the 2018 French Open, the other was already a 12-time Grand Slam champion targeting a second title at Roland Garros.

This was an epic upset, completely outstripping Cecchinato’s previous victories that tournament over eighth seed David Goffin and 10th seed Pablo Carreno Busta.

Even when you go two sets up, when you lose the next 6-1 to a champion of Djokovic’s quality, the writing is normally on the wall.

Not so. Cecchinato took Djokovic, who had dropped just one set en route to the quarters, to a fourth-set tie-break and won it 13-11. His run ended with semi-final defeat to Dominic Thiem, but Cecchinato’s run goes down as one of the most unexpected in recent memory.

"Maybe I'm sleeping. It's amazing, it's unbelievable for me. I'm very happy because it's unbelievable to beat Novak Djokovic in a quarter-final at Roland Garros," he said. "When I saw my return hit the line it was the best moment of my life."

Robin Soderling beats Rafa Nadal 6-2 6-7 (2-7) 6-4 7-6 (7-2), 2009 4th round

The King of Clay’s record at Roland Garros stands at 93 wins and two defeats, and it was Sweden’s Robin Soderling to dished out the first L back in 2009.

It was nothing short of a shock. Soderling may have been seeded 23rd, but he had lost 6-1 6-0 to Nadal the month prior in Rome.

But somehow, Nadal’s 31-match winning run at the French Open came to an abrupt end. He looked sluggish at times, but Soderling deserves credit for an aggression that took him all the way to the final, where he lost to Roger Federer.

This unexpected triumph kick-started an impressive three years on Tour for Soderling, who rose to four in the rankings before injury stopped him in his tracks.

Nadal, meanwhile, exacted his revenge a year later when beating Soderling in the French Open final – in straight sets.

Martin Verkek beat Carlos Moya 6-3 6-4 5-7 4-6 8-6, 2003 4th round

Another unexpected run saw the unseeded Martin Verkerk upset former champion Carlos Moya on his way to the 2003 final.

Verkerk was playing at Roland Garros for the first time, but was not deterred by the prospect of facing 1998 winner Moya.

The Dutchman sent down 27 aces in a four-hour, five-set epic, resisting Moya’s comeback from 2-0 down to win the final set 8-6.

Guillermo Garcia-Lopez beat Stan Wawrinka 6-4 5-7 6-2 6-0 first round

Wawrinka was the reigning Australian Open champion when the 2014 instalment of Roland-Garros came around - but he only lasted until day two.

Troubled with a back injury in the early part of the clay-court season, Wawrinka was contemptuously dismissed but the world No. 41, over two hours and 23 minutes.

“Now it’s a different picture for my career,” he said. “I need to put the puzzle back together, but differently than in the past. Now, after winning a grand slam, Masters 1000, being No3 in the world, everything is different. It’s a tough loss. I can’t give you the answer."

Have your say and return tomorrow for the next vote...

