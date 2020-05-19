YouSayWePlay - Vote for your favourite marathon match at Roland-Garros

During what should have been Roland-Garros 2020, Eurosport is giving you the power to help decide what fills the void with our new #YouSayWePlay initiative.

While the Paris clay-court showpiece has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Eurosport has announced a two-week celebration of the famous event in its place.

You Say We Play will take place between 25 May - 7 June, and will enable fans to vote on some of the best action from the tournament over the past three decades.

Roland-Garros #YouSayWePlay - Vote to watch your favourite Roland-Garros matches YESTERDAY AT 09:06

Each day will focus on a new theme, and fans will have the chance to vote for their favourite matches involving the players they most want to see in action.

Across TV and digital each day from Monday, May 25, you can help shape our programming by voting for the classic match you want to see broadcast.

Now it's time to vote for what you'd like to see broadcast...

Marathon matches - May 26

Roland-Garros has produced some epic thrillers over the years with players giving it absolutely everything they've got. Fabrice Santoro and Arnaud Clement rewrote the history books with their six-hour and 33-minute clash in 2006 which went down as the longest match in the tournament's history, and they're not the only ones who have gone the distance.

Fabrice Santoro’s six-hour-and-33-minutes win over Arnaud Clément in 2004 was the longest match in the history of the Open Era until John Isner and Nicolas Mahut exceeded that in 2010 at Wimbledon.

Isner was on the right side of that 11 hour-and-five-minute beast but fell to Tommy Haas back in 2013 in another monster match up.

Former champions Francesca Schiavone and Svetlana Kuznetsova went toe-to-toe in 2015 on the so-called Bullring, with 2010 winner Schiavone progressing in a match just shy of four hours, and Jennifer Capriati held on to beat Kim Clijsters in a brutal final in 2001.

While completing the list is the 2019 duel between Stan Wawrinka battles past Stefanos Tsitsipas, with the Swiss coming out on top 7-6, 5-7, 6-4, 3-6, 8-6.

What's been your favourite marathon match?

Roland-Garros #YouSayWePlay week two - Vote on favourite finals, comebacks and controversies YESTERDAY AT 09:06