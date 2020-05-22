YouSayWePlay - Vote to watch your favourite breakthrough win at Roland-Garros

During what should have been Roland-Garros 2020, Eurosport is giving you the power to help decide what fills the void with our new #YouSayWePlay initiative.

While the Paris clay-court showpiece has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Eurosport has announced a two-week celebration of the famous event in its place.

Roland-Garros #YouSayWePlay - Vote to watch your favourite Serena match at Roland-Garros YESTERDAY AT 06:29

You Say, We Play will take place between 25 May - 7 June, and will enable fans to vote on some of the best action from the tournament over the past three decades.

Each day will focus on a new theme, and fans will have the chance to vote for their favourite matches involving the players they most want to see in action.

Across TV and digital each day from Monday, May 25, you can help shape our programming by voting for the classic match you want to see broadcast.

Now it's time to vote for the matches you'd like to see broadcast for the first week...

Play Icon WATCH #YouSayWePlay - Take control of Eurosport for your ultimate Roland Garros 00:00:30

Best breakthroughs - May 29

Roland-Garros has been the birthplace of many players who have gone on to do great things.

From an 18-year-old Marat Safin showing strong glimpses of promise during his first round 1998 encounter with Andre Agassi, to Garbine Muguruza's convincing 64-minute second-round victory over Serena Williams in 2014, what's been your favourite breakthrough moment?

Gustavo Kuerten, Michael Chang and Mary Pierce all feature in this trip down memory lane with their matches against Sergi Bruguera, Ivan Lendl and Steffi Graf, respectively.

Who could forget these amazing matches? Time to vote on pure nostalgia for your favourite match

Roland-Garros #YouSayWePlay - Vote to watch your favourite Roland-Garros matches 20/05/2020 AT 07:47