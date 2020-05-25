Tennis
Roland-Garros

#YouSayWePlay - Vote to watch your favourite controversial clash at Roland-Garros

You Say We Play - Controversial clashes

ByEurosport
2 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

During what should have been Roland-Garros 2020, Eurosport is continuing to give you the power to help decide what fills the void with our #YouSayWePlay initiative.

While the Paris clay-court showpiece has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Eurosport announced a two-week celebration of the famous event in its place, and it's now time to look at the schedule for week two.

You Say We Play is taking place between 25 May - 7 June, and is enabling fans to vote on some of the best action from the tournament over the past three decades.

  • Enjoy classic matches and much more as Eurosport celebrates Roland-Garros
  • Introducing #YouSayWePlay for Roland-Garros - you decide the matches

Each day is focusing on a new theme, and fans have the chance to vote for their favourite matches involving the players they most want to see in action.

Across TV and digital each day, you have been helping shape our programming by voting for the classic matches you want to see broadcast.

Play Icon
WATCH

#YouSayWePlay - Take control of Eurosport for your ultimate Roland Garros

00:00:30

Now it's time to vote for the second week of matches you'd like to see broadcast...

Subscribe to the Tennis Legends podcast

Controversial clashes - June 1

Who doesn’t love a dose of on-court drama? These matches had everything – tension, debate and outbursts.

They hit hundreds of headlines at the time and have gone on to be remembered as some of the most dramatic matches in history.

We go back as far as 1999 when Martina Hingis was in tears when sharing the court with Steffi Graf, while that same year Andre Agassi and Andrei Medvedev had an unforgettable encounter.

There was always a bit of spice when Eurosport's Justine Henin took on Serena Williams so we offer you their match from 2003, while Agassi features again in 2001 when he faced home favourite Sebastien Grosjean.

Which controversial classic would you want to relive?

