YouSayWePlay - Vote to watch your favourite epic comeback at Roland-Garros

During what should have been Roland-Garros 2020, Eurosport is continuing to give you the power to help decide what fills the void with our #YouSayWePlay initiative.

While the Paris clay-court showpiece has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Eurosport announced a two-week celebration of the famous event in its place, and it's now time to look at the schedule for week two.

You Say We Play is taking place between 25 May - 7 June, and is enabling fans to vote on some of the best action from the tournament over the past three decades.

Each day is focusing on a new theme, and fans have the chance to vote for their favourite matches involving the players they most want to see in action.

Across TV and digital each day, you have been helping shape our programming by voting for the classic matches you want to see broadcast.

Now it's time to vote for the second week of matches you'd like to see broadcast...

Epic comebacks - June 2

Just when you think a match is about to be closed out, the unimaginable happens and a complete comeback is staged.

Even at break, set and match points down, Pete Sampras, Roger Federer, Diego Schwartzman, Dinara Safina and Novak Djokovic have, against all odds, dug deep to turn the tables and prevail.

Federer's match against Tommy Haas in 2009 was simply unforgettable, while in a different way Djokovic's epic against Jo-Wilfried Tsonga three years later was just as good.

Our poll goes back as far as the famous match between American rivals Jim Courier and Sampras in 1996 for a touch of Roland-Garros nostalgia.

Whose comeback would you want to re-watch?

