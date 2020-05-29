Tennis
Roland-Garros

#YouSayWePlay - Vote to watch your favourite men's final at Roland-Garros

You Say We Play: Men's finals without Nadal

Image credit: Eurosport

ByEurosport
2 hours ago | Updated 38 minutes ago

During what should have been Roland-Garros 2020, Eurosport is continuing to give you the power to help decide what fills the void with our #YouSayWePlay initiative.

While the Paris clay-court showpiece has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Eurosport announced a two-week celebration of the famous event in its place, and it's now time to look at the schedule for week two.

You Say We Play is taking place between 25 May - 7 June, and is enabling fans to vote on some of the best action from the tournament over the past three decades.

  • Enjoy classic matches and much more as Eurosport celebrates Roland-Garros
  • Introducing #YouSayWePlay for Roland-Garros - you decide the matches

Each day is focusing on a new theme, and fans have the chance to vote for their favourite matches involving the players they most want to see in action.

Across TV and digital each day, you have been helping shape our programming by voting for the classic matches you want to see broadcast.

Play Icon
WATCH

#YouSayWePlay - Take control of Eurosport for your ultimate Roland Garros

00:00:30

Now it's time to vote for the second week of matches you'd like to see broadcast...

Subscribe to the Tennis Legends podcast

Best men's finals (not featuring Nadal) - June 5

Rafa has appeared in – and won – 12 Roland-Garros finals, but there has also been a handful of other champions in the mix.

We’ve dug out the most exciting non-Nadal finals from the 21st century – which one has been your favourite?

The earliest entry in our poll features Eurosport's Alex Corretja taking on the clay-court maestro Gustavo Kuerten in 2001, and eight years later we saw Roger Federer take on surprise finalist Robin Soderling.

Then came the Novak Djokovic finals in 2015 and 2016, against Stanislas Wawrinka and Andy Murray - and both were absolute classics.

