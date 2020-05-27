YouSayWePlay - Vote to watch your favourite men's semi-final at Roland-Garros

During what should have been Roland-Garros 2020, Eurosport is continuing to give you the power to help decide what fills the void with our #YouSayWePlay initiative.

While the Paris clay-court showpiece has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Eurosport announced a two-week celebration of the famous event in its place, and it's now time to look at the schedule for week two.

Roland-Garros #YouSayWePlay week two - Vote on favourite finals, comebacks and controversies 2 HOURS AGO

You Say We Play is taking place between 25 May - 7 June, and is enabling fans to vote on some of the best action from the tournament over the past three decades.

Each day is focusing on a new theme, and fans have the chance to vote for their favourite matches involving the players they most want to see in action.

Across TV and digital each day, you have been helping shape our programming by voting for the classic matches you want to see broadcast.

Play Icon WATCH #YouSayWePlay - Take control of Eurosport for your ultimate Roland Garros 00:00:30

Now it's time to vote for the second week of matches you'd like to see broadcast...

Best men's semi-finals - June 3

There have been some unforgettable final-four clashes over the years, with players giving it their all to secure spots in the final.

The great Roger Federer features three times in this poll, which is testament to the dramatic moments he has given the fans in Paris over the years.

The three options involving the Swiss legend are him facing his rival Rafael Nadal in 2005, a classic match against home favourite Gael Monfils three years later and an unforgettable clash with Novak Djokovic in 2011.

Andy Murray's brutal semi-final against Stanislas Wawrinka also features from 2017, while Nadal is on the list again with his memorable last-four encounter with Djokovic in 2013.

Which men’s semi-final had you on the edge of your seat?

Roland-Garros #YouSayWePlay - Vote to watch your favourite epic comeback at Roland-Garros YESTERDAY AT 06:22