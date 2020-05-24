YouSayWePlay - Vote to watch your favourite one-time Roland-Garros champion

During what should have been Roland-Garros 2020, Eurosport is giving you the power to help decide what fills the void with our new #YouSayWePlay initiative.

While the Paris clay-court showpiece has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Eurosport has announced a two-week celebration of the famous event in its place.

You Say, We Play will take place between 25 May - 7 June, and will enable fans to vote on some of the best action from the tournament over the past three decades.

Each day will focus on a new theme, and fans will have the chance to vote for their favourite matches involving the players they most want to see in action.

Across TV and digital each day from Monday, May 25, you can help shape our programming by voting for the classic match you want to see broadcast.

One-time champions - May 31

Winning a Grand Slam is no easy feat. Some champions have gone on to lift multiple titles, whilst others have tasted victory just the once.

Juan Carlos Ferrero, Michael Chang, Gaston Guadio, Sam Stosur and Jelena Ostapenko all have one thing in common; they've won one Grand Slam title only and it's been at Roland-Garros.

The players above have all featured in some wonderful matches and their special moments bring back a range of emotions.

For this round of voting we go back as far as 1995 for Chang's shock triumph, while Ostapenko's dramatic win over Simona Halep was only three years ago.

Whose winning moment would you want to relive?

