Tennis
Roland-Garros

#YouSayWePlay - Vote to watch your favourite one-time Roland-Garros champion

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

You Say We Play: One-time champions

Image credit: Eurosport

ByEurosport
3 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

During what should have been Roland-Garros 2020, Eurosport is giving you the power to help decide what fills the void with our new #YouSayWePlay initiative.

While the Paris clay-court showpiece has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Eurosport has announced a two-week celebration of the famous event in its place.

Roland-Garros

#YouSayWePlay week two - Vote on favourite finals, comebacks and controversies

3 HOURS AGO

You Say, We Play will take place between 25 May - 7 June, and will enable fans to vote on some of the best action from the tournament over the past three decades.

  • Enjoy classic matches and much more as Eurosport celebrates Roland-Garros

Each day will focus on a new theme, and fans will have the chance to vote for their favourite matches involving the players they most want to see in action.

Across TV and digital each day from Monday, May 25, you can help shape our programming by voting for the classic match you want to see broadcast.

Play Icon
WATCH

#YouSayWePlay - Take control of Eurosport for your ultimate Roland Garros

00:00:30

Subscribe to the Tennis Legends podcast

One-time champions - May 31

Winning a Grand Slam is no easy feat. Some champions have gone on to lift multiple titles, whilst others have tasted victory just the once.

Juan Carlos Ferrero, Michael Chang, Gaston Guadio, Sam Stosur and Jelena Ostapenko all have one thing in common; they've won one Grand Slam title only and it's been at Roland-Garros.

The players above have all featured in some wonderful matches and their special moments bring back a range of emotions.

For this round of voting we go back as far as 1995 for Chang's shock triumph, while Ostapenko's dramatic win over Simona Halep was only three years ago.

Whose winning moment would you want to relive?

Roland-Garros

French Open 'working closely' with authorities to avoid US Open clash

21 HOURS AGO
Roland-Garros

#YouSayWePlay - Vote to watch your favourite vintage Roland-Garros men's final

YESTERDAY AT 10:48
Related Topics
TennisRoland-Garros
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Roland-Garros

#YouSayWePlay week two - Vote on favourite finals, comebacks and controversies

3 HOURS AGO
Tennis

Evans: A 2020 US Open behind closed doors would be iconic

5 HOURS AGO
Roland-Garros

French Open 'working closely' with authorities to avoid US Open clash

21 HOURS AGO
Roland-Garros

#YouSayWePlay - Vote to watch your favourite vintage Roland-Garros men's final

YESTERDAY AT 10:48

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Tennis

When Nadal got annoyed by a baby - Roland-Garros 2019

00:00:45
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Thiem salutes sensational Nadal dropshot

00:00:31
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Nadal facepalms after missing an easy smash

00:00:29
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Moya shares his memories as Nadal's coach after his final against Medvedev

00:01:43
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Pjanic turns down Chelsea in order to seal 'dream' move - Euro Papers

22/05/2020 AT 10:54
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Toni Nadal explains what makes Rafa's forehand so unique and special

22/05/2020 AT 09:14
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

No Mbappe? Real Madrid look to Liverpool for Plan B – Euro Papers

21/05/2020 AT 10:27
Play Icon
World Cup

Sterling axed? England ‘let slip starting XI for Panama’ as notes snapped

21/06/2018 AT 10:10
Football

The Warm-Up: Chastened champions, El Clasico, Jonjo Shelvey’s head goes

14/08/2017 AT 06:32
Premier League

Premier League is world's richest league, but poverty of the football cannot be disguised

12/08/2017 AT 06:38
Play Icon
Tennis

Rafa Nadal special: Experts explain secrets of his greatness

21/05/2020 AT 09:18
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

60 Second Pro: The secrets to stringing Rafa's rackets

20/05/2020 AT 15:37
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'How do I beat Roger?' - 'Rafa Nadal' interviews John McEnroe

20/05/2020 AT 12:27
Play Icon
World Championships

Taylor leaps to third triple jump world title

10/08/2017 AT 21:00
Germany Rally

Latvala: Lappi not ready for World Championship title

10/08/2017 AT 10:16
WTA Toronto

Konta suffers shock defeat in Rogers Cup second round

10/08/2017 AT 05:54
View more

What's On (2)

Previous article#YouSayWePlay week two - Vote on favourite finals, comebacks and controversies
Next article'I don't want to mess it up' - Havertz on transfer speculation