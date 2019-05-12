YouSayWePlay - Vote to watch your favourite Roland-Garros matches

During what should have been Roland-Garros 2020, Eurosport is giving you the power to help decide what fills the void with our new #YouSayWePlay initiative.

While the Paris clay-court showpiece has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Eurosport has announced a two-week celebration of the famous event in its place.

You Say, We Play will take place between 25 May - 7 June, and will enable fans to vote on some of the best action from the tournament over the past three decades.

Each day will focus on a new theme, and fans will have the chance to vote for their favourite matches involving the players they most want to see in action.

Across TV and digital each day from Monday, May 25, you can help shape our programming by voting for the classic match you want to see broadcast.

Now it's time to vote for the matches you'd like to see broadcast for the first week...

Big upsets - May 25

Everyone loves an underdog. And it can be even more of a crowd-pleaser when that underdog prevails.

From first-round twists to absolute shockers in the latter stages, what's been your favourite Roland-Garros upset?

Marathon matches - May 26

Roland-Garros has produced some epic thrillers over the years with players giving it absolutely everything they've got. Fabrice Santoro and Arnaud Clement rewrote the history books with their six-hour and 33-minute clash in 2006 which went down as the longest match in the tournament's history, and they're not the only ones who have gone the distance.

What's been your favourite marathon match?

French favourites - May 27

French fans have had plenty to cheer for over the years. In 1983, Yannick Noah became France's first men's champion since 1946 and 17 years later, Mary Pierce was the first Frenchwoman to win the tournament after a 33-year hiatus. More recently, the latest generation of French players have treated us to some sensational clay-court masterclasses with the likes of Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Gael Monfils chasing down balls and hitting ridiculous winners left, right and centre.

Which French player would you like to replay in action?

Best of Serena - May 28

Serena is no stranger to success at Roland-Garros, lifting three of her 23 Grand Slam trophies at the tournament (2002, 2013, 2015). In true Serena-style, she gives it everything each time, whether she's winning or losing.

Which Serena classic would you want to relive?

Best breakthroughs - May 29

Roland-Garros has been the birthplace of many players who have gone on to do great things.

From an 18-year-old Marat Safin showing strong glimpses of promise during his first round 1998 encounter with Andre Agassi, to Garbine Muguruza's convincing 64-minute second-round victory over Serena Williams in 2014, what's been your favourite breakthrough moment?

Vintage men's finals - May 30

We've dug out four of our favourite vintage men's finals, all featuring some of tennis' ultimate greats.

Which classics would you want to watch all over again?

One-time champions - May 31

Winning a Grand Slam is no easy feat. Some champions have gone on to lift multiple titles, whilst others have tasted victory just the once. Juan Carlos Ferrero, Michael Chang, Gaston Guadio, Sam Stosur and Jelena Ostapenko all have one thing in common; they've won one Grand Slam title only and it's been at Roland-Garros.

Whose winning moment would you want to relive?

